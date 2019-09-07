Gradient Investments Has Cut Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $11.14 Million as Share Value Declined; Ims Capital Management Cut Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $546,460 as Share Value Declined

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 206,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,126 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493,000, down from 215,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video)

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress holds 0.54% or 1,474 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited holds 0.27% or 740 shares in its portfolio. 368 are owned by Pettee Invsts Inc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 11.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hills Savings Bank Tru Co holds 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 874 shares. Hallmark Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 599 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 8,565 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Vista Prtnrs reported 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 10,348 shares. 123 are owned by Cambridge. Ajo Limited Partnership has 29,066 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc owns 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,076 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated owns 732 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 129,771 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,571 shares.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Llc owns 13,610 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 7,914 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 58,789 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 5.53M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 0.36% or 45,148 shares. Miles reported 14,543 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Randolph Incorporated invested in 5.44% or 513,786 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs invested in 1.64% or 276,391 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arbor Limited Co stated it has 7,905 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement reported 48,864 shares. Regions Finance has 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.28M shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs reported 6,196 shares stake. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5,538 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 4,609 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,858 shares to 5,289 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 117,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why General Electric Stock Is a Better Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.