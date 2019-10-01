Gradient Investments Has Cut Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $8.21 Million as Market Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lakewood Capital Management LP Raised Position

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 188,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 720,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.01 million, up from 532,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $176.13. About 14.64M shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash and equivalents reached almost $44 billion in the first quarter; 11/04/2018 – From Californians for Consumer Privacy: Facebook Withdraws Opposition to California Consumer Privacy Act; 23/04/2018 – Facebook’s Next Headache: European Regulators — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Fox 5 Vegas: Heller Urges Facebook to Disclose Number of Nevadans Impacted by Cambridge Analytica Scandal; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cambridge Analytica won’t be revived under new company name – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will start the baseball season with an April 4 match-up of the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Seeks Search Warrant for Cambridge Analytica After Facebook Data Scandal; 09/04/2018 – FB:SECURITY INVESTMENTS TO `SIGNIFICANTLY’ IMPACT PROFITABILITY; 20/03/2018 – NY, MASS. AGS SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg passionately defended Facebook’s ad-driven business model

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 98.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 63,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1,006 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131,000, down from 64,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $134.05. About 2.30 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Inv Mngmt reported 293,716 shares stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 2.17 million shares or 1.86% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prns reported 1,470 shares. Johnson Gru has 19,852 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Senator Group LP invested in 1.40 million shares or 4.96% of the stock. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White has 0.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,733 shares. Hwg LP reported 8,492 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 4,334 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Provident owns 1,758 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howard Management has 128,097 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Haverford Communications accumulated 0.03% or 8,296 shares. Corda Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,524 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Meridian Mngmt holds 1.53% or 17,786 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.17 million shares.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 1.39M shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 261,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Limited Liability Co holds 5.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 936,700 shares. Sabal Communication reported 5,647 shares. Windsor Capital Management Limited Liability has 2,569 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First City Cap invested 1.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.04% or 7,774 shares in its portfolio. Barnett Communications Incorporated holds 579 shares. Cap Guardian Tru holds 0.4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 227,923 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.3% stake. Capital Ca has invested 0.64% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whitnell Com owns 16,979 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 9,128 shares. Davis Selected Advisers, a Arizona-based fund reported 8.21M shares. Fdx Advsr reported 13,347 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,232 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.44% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 41,067 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.67 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.