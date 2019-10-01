Gradient Investments Has Cut International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bollard Group Lowered Its Holding by $2.74 Million

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 59,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 59,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $122.93. About 13,229 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 65,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 33.52 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 billion, down from 33.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 143,399 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Upcoming Class Actions – ABMD, IFF & GVA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IFF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. â€“ IFF – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.57 million for 19.70 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 8,764 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru reported 85,106 shares stake. Pnc Financial Gp Inc invested in 0.05% or 362,938 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 8,177 shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Piedmont Inv Advisors has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1,516 shares. Sit invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Btim holds 0.22% or 115,905 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,219 shares. 38,510 were accumulated by American Gru Incorporated Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 14,646 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 5,306 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Geode Capital Mgmt owns 1.46 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 48,932 shares to 140,528 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Mizuho Finl Group Inc (NYSE:MFG).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.16 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Gamma As invested in 1.11M shares. Research Global has 0.06% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Somerset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.92% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 543,325 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt has 349,800 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 15,141 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Clough Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.36% stake. Sectoral Asset Mngmt has 1.16% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 3.11 million were accumulated by Fil. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 190 shares. 141,630 are owned by Capital Interest Ca. 1.02M were accumulated by Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership. Etrade Ltd stated it has 33,295 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.