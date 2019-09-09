Gradient Investments Has Cut Eni S P A (E) Stake by $871,850; Share Value Declined; Cvs (CVS) Stake Held by Blume Capital Management Inc

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Eni S P A (E) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 24,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% . The institutional investor held 33,907 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 58,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Eni S P A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 143,463 shares traded. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 10/05/2018 – Eni Starts Production at Third Unit of Zohr Natural-Gas Project; 18/04/2018 – ENI CEO SAYS JOINT-VENTURE WITH ROSNEFT CONTINUES; 09/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Eni starts drilling of Faghour field in Western Desert; 16/03/2018 – ENI COMMITTED TO PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND POLICY BASED ON CASH FLOW; 10/05/2018 – ENI SAYS LYBIA WORKS COMPLETED, GAS FLOWS TO ITALY TO RESUME; 15/03/2018 – Eni Says Production From Nooros Field Offshore Egypt Hits High; 08/03/2018 – Italy – Factors to watch on March 8; 05/04/2018 – ENI-CDP LIST FOR SAIPEM LED BY FRANCESCO CAIO; 16/03/2018 – Eni raises dividend and production targets in new plan

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 92,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 70,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 3.64M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt

Analysts await Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 30.77% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.91 per share. E’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 12.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Eni S.p.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 277,158 shares to 672,208 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

