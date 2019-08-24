Gradient Investments Has Cut At&T (T) Stake; Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Covered By 10 Bulls

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 6.10% above currents $120.53 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of DRI in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 22. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by BTIG Research. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of DRI in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. See Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Maintain

Gradient Investments Llc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 8.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc sold 30,684 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 317,705 shares with $9.96 million value, down from 348,389 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $254.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.97 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.19 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.53. About 1.01M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 3.39% above currents $34.82 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.