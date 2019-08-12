Gradient Investments Has Boosted Stake in Cme Group (CME) as Shares Rose; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Shares Rose, Chicago Equity Partners Has Cut Holding

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 78807.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 41,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,821 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 889,152 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME AT £10/SHR; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 40,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 48,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $159.64. About 643,506 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates But Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “CME Group Revenue Rises 20% – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Metals Reviews 2019 and Announces Its Strategic Objectives – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,697 shares to 123,571 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,190 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96 million for 105.03 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,810 shares to 4,270 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 175,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

