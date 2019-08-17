Gradient Investments Has Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Position By $664,296; Last Week American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Public Education has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $37.67’s average target is 39.73% above currents $26.96 stock price. American Public Education had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barrington. BMO Capital Markets maintained American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) rating on Wednesday, March 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $33 target. See American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) latest ratings:

Gradient Investments Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 296.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc acquired 1,866 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 2,495 shares with $890,000 value, up from 629 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $132.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Invest Counsel stated it has 1,490 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hoplite Cap Management LP holds 82,969 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 5,393 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 0.34% or 169,625 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc owns 0.88% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 700 shares. Strs Ohio owns 322,670 shares. Duncker Streett And Com holds 629 shares. Regions Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Telemus Limited Company stated it has 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Mcdaniel Terry And Com has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 600 shares. Cadian Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 88,000 shares. Albion Finance Gru Ut invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com owns 0.34% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.11M shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.6% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 38.09% above currents $302.8 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. The insider SMITH BRADFORD L bought 6,499 shares worth $2.00M.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) stake by 8,863 shares to 58,075 valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) stake by 67,878 shares and now owns 91,596 shares. Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was reduced too.

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $432.64 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 21.92 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

The stock increased 1.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 99,398 shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has declined 25.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS PROGRAM TO REESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES; 16/03/2018 – American Public Education to Cut 48 Jobs Under Voluntary Early Retirement Plan Announced in 10-K; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q REV. $75.0M, EST. $75.0M; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q Rev $75M; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SAYS COMPANY COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN ON MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education Sees 2Q EPS 29c-EPS 34c; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Public Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APEI); 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c