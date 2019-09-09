Gradient Investments Has Boosted Its Position in Cme Group (CME) by $6.85 Million; Disciplined Growth Investors Stake in Destination Maternity (DEST) Has Lifted by $1.42 Million as Market Value Declined

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Destination Maternity Corp (DEST) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 711,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.40% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Destination Maternity Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.0017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6514. About 144,813 shares traded. Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) has declined 80.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.90% the S&P500. Some Historical DEST News: 12/04/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER-ON APRIL 12, SUBMITTED FORMAL NOTICE OF INTENT TO NOMINATE ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Destination Maternity: ISS Joins Glass Lewis in Recommending Stockholders Vote for Company Board Slate; 11/05/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Destination Maternity Stockholders Vote “FOR” All Destination Nominees; 20/04/2018 – Destination Maternity Shareholders Miller and O’Malley, Citing Board Size Reduction, Reduce Their Slate to Four People; 11/05/2018 – Destination Maternity Stockholders Urged By Glass Lewis to Vote ‘For’ All Destination Nominees, Reject Disssident Nominees; 17/04/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP – RESPONDS TO APRIL 16 LETTER TO BOARD BY NATHAN MILLER – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – DEST REITERATES VIEW THAT CO. NOMINEES ARE BEST PATH FORWARD; 21/05/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY’S INVESTOR GROUP COMMENTS ON STATEMENTS; 23/05/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY – PRELIM VOTE COUNT FOLLOWING MEET ALSO INDICATES STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE CO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/03/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY HOLDER MILLER TO NOMINATE 3 TO BOARD

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 78807.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 41,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,821 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT AS PACKERS INCREASE BIDS FOR CASH CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Com (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 15,327 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $116.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL) by 32,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,805 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $135,460 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DEST shares while 8 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 5.95 million shares or 8.38% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 61,500 shares. Fairfax Fincl Hldg Ltd Can holds 0% in Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) or 38,085 shares. Kingdon Capital Limited owns 174,816 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Mn has invested 0.08% in Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0% in Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST). Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,311 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST). Renaissance Tech Ltd has 0% invested in Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) for 725,900 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST). Mondrian Prns stated it has 404,563 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 15,818 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 94,173 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 470,909 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 273,777 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) for 12,294 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group Ltd Co stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bamco Inc has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 59,878 shares. Sageworth Trust has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 480 shares. Navellier Inc has 0.43% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cipher Cap Lp reported 0.59% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.05% or 166,435 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa, France-based fund reported 40,840 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory has 1,645 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,641 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 3,029 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Vontobel Asset reported 1.82 million shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.32% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 432,533 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.05% or 283,932 shares.

