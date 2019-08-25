Gradient Investments Has Boosted Holding in Alaska Air Group (ALK) as Stock Value Rose; Nantahala Capital Management Holds Stake in Qad (QADA)

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 230417.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 117,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 117,564 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 51 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 1.16 million shares traded or 9.40% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 144,750 shares traded or 123.97% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QAD To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/21: (JWN) (KEYS) (SPRT) Higher (AVGR) (HTHT) (SEDG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How The Pieces Add Up: TDIV Targets $43 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QAD Inc.’s (QADA) CEO Anton Chilton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.36M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N (Call) by 3.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has 961,873 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.03M shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 24,702 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc owns 110 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 166,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Srb holds 11,608 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,485 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parametric Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 304,461 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 6.02M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Saturna Cap has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 600,497 are held by Raymond James And Associates. Sei Invests Com owns 61,959 shares.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ALK is Following the Transportation Sector Down – Yahoo Finance” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.