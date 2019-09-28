Gradient Investments Decreased Its Stake in Saia (SAIA) by $539,240; Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Raised Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $762,300 as Share Price Declined

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 8,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 49 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 8,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.16. About 229,283 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 10.65M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1St Source National Bank & Trust reported 0.06% stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Management reported 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jlb Inc accumulated 144,188 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Boston Private Wealth Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7,062 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Osterweis accumulated 1% or 224,264 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co has 721 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.2% or 2.46 million shares. Hills Bank & Trust Co stated it has 8,878 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Seizert Capital Llc has invested 0.59% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 8,985 were accumulated by Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 262,215 were accumulated by Oak Assocs Limited Oh.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 370,588 shares to 9.11M shares, valued at $599.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $32.38M for 18.83 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.