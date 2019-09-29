Gradient Investments Decreased Its Position in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by $5.97 Million as Shares Rose; Randolph Co Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 166,396 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.05M, down from 170,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 59,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 59,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.81. About 471,511 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Is Investigating Securities Violations Related to the Following Companies: IFF, PS and CURLF – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Flavors & Fragrances falls after outlook cut for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CTST, LB and IFF – Stockhouse” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DEADLINE ALERT for TWOU, EVH, IFF, and GVA: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Lc has 0.03% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2,100 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 254,492 shares. Adams Natural Fund has invested 0.26% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Swedbank stated it has 1.40 million shares. Sky Gru Limited Liability Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 11,497 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il reported 14,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Llc owns 141,417 shares. Invesco has 554,884 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 11,594 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 17,014 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Management Ltd. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,588 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 4,222 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 68 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 21,483 shares to 27,227 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,727 shares, and has risen its stake in National Grid Plc.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.56M for 19.36 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd holds 2.26% or 479,360 shares in its portfolio. 151,510 are owned by Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Com. Franklin Street Advisors Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 69,550 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 0.35% or 4,360 shares. Coastline stated it has 0.5% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blair William And Co Il, Illinois-based fund reported 108,875 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 5,137 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,033 shares in its portfolio. Clark Gru holds 3,617 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 3,052 were reported by Linscomb And Williams Incorporated. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.91% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barometer Inc invested in 0.55% or 24,095 shares. 126,020 are owned by Ancora. Albion Fin Grp Inc Ut invested in 62,657 shares or 1.41% of the stock.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell And KE2 Therm Announce Agreement Aimed To Deliver Lower Refrigeration Energy Costs For Grocery Stores – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Randolph Co Inc, which manages about $549.52M and $581.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,715 shares to 183,535 shares, valued at $25.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.