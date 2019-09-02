Gradient Investments Cut By $869,400 Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position; Financial Institutions (FISI) Sentiment Is 1.66

Financial Institutions Inc (FISI) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 58 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 35 reduced and sold their stakes in Financial Institutions Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 10.35 million shares, up from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Financial Institutions Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 31 Increased: 42 New Position: 16.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $150.52M for 22.60 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $23500 lowest target. $312.55's average target is 31.47% above currents $237.73 stock price.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 19,016 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) has declined 4.53% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 28/03/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Financial Institutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISI); 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1; 23/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire HNP Capital, LLC, A Leading Rochester Wealth Management Firm; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS SAYS BOARD HAS DETERMINED IT IS IN CO’S BEST INTEREST TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD FROM 12 TO 11 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions 1Q EPS 56c

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company has market cap of $460.62 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking and Non-Banking. It has a 11.72 P/E ratio. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $329,900 activity.

Analysts await Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FISI’s profit will be $10.94 million for 10.53 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Financial Institutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.