Gradient Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Netflix (NFLX); Pointstate Capital LP Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Position by $1.10 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 64,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 943,900 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80 million, up from 879,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 1.04 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 296.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $890,000, up from 629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $330.08. About 2.50M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video); 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,115 shares to 18,796 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.73M shares to 618,834 shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.