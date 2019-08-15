Gradient Investments Boosted Position in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) by $7.67 Million as Share Price Declined; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Holds Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 90804.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 64,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 64,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 71 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.48. About 215,419 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 575.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 95,900 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 3.62 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/05/2018 – Italy 10-yr yield above 2.4 pct may trigger wider contagion-Morgan Stanley; 25/04/2018 – Siemens Healthineers Target Started at EUR34 by Morgan Stanley; 26/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Morgan Freeman apologizes, denies accusations; 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says a Shipping Revolution Has Oil Headed for $90; 02/05/2018 – INTERTRUST: ABN AMRO, MORGAN STANLEY ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY LOAN GROWTH SLOWED DUE TO RISING RATES, PREPAYMENTS, LESS PRODUCTION DUE TO PLATFORM SHIFT -CFO; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 20/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kelleher Can’t Wait for Electronic Bond Trading; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas Sees Munis Recovering From Quarterly Rout

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty Trust 5.250% PFD SER J declares $0.3281 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty steady with in-line Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend For Common And Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Hldg Lp holds 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 16 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Com has 14,922 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Btim holds 35,969 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,827 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Ls Advsrs Ltd Co holds 4,903 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Naples Advisors Limited Liability holds 23,945 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,225 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 27,778 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 20,721 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp reported 27,521 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,548 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) owns 303 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp has 4,535 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 26,318 shares to 300 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 22,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,483 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Inv Limited Liability Co has invested 2.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 10.91 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 141,300 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 250 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tctc Ltd Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 20,775 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.68% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 697,459 were reported by Dana Investment Advsrs. British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.08% or 242,022 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,902 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us Inc has invested 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Citigroup has 0.06% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.46M shares. 300,000 were reported by Tegean Cap Limited Liability Corp. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 269,751 shares.