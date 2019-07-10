Graco Inc. (GGG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)

Since Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graco Inc. 48 5.06 N/A 1.99 24.59 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.01 N/A -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates Graco Inc. and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Graco Inc. and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graco Inc. 0.00% 44.1% 22.9% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Graco Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Graco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Graco Inc. and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graco Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Graco Inc. has a -8.40% downside potential and an average price target of $46.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Graco Inc. and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 0.4%. About 1% of Graco Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graco Inc. -4.4% -7.26% 7.5% 13.33% 7.1% 16.85% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 20% -3.02% -6.36% -34.38% -52.63% 6.22%

For the past year Graco Inc. was more bullish than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary

Graco Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.