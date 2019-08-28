Graco Inc. (GGG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

We will be comparing the differences between Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graco Inc. 49 4.51 N/A 1.99 24.20 Dover Corporation 95 1.86 N/A 4.16 23.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Graco Inc. and Dover Corporation. Dover Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Graco Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Graco Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Dover Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Graco Inc. and Dover Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graco Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 22.2% Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta indicates that Graco Inc. is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Dover Corporation’s 1.47 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Graco Inc. are 2.2 and 1.4. Competitively, Dover Corporation has 1.3 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Graco Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dover Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Graco Inc. and Dover Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Dover Corporation’s average target price is $103, while its potential upside is 13.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.7% of Graco Inc. shares and 88% of Dover Corporation shares. 1% are Graco Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Dover Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graco Inc. -6.09% -6.57% -5.95% 11.43% 5.93% 14.89% Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5%

For the past year Graco Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dover Corporation.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.