Graco Inc. (GGG)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graco Inc. 49 4.51 N/A 1.99 24.20 AMETEK Inc. 85 3.80 N/A 3.41 26.30

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AMETEK Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Graco Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Graco Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of AMETEK Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Graco Inc. and AMETEK Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graco Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 22.2% AMETEK Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

Graco Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. In other hand, AMETEK Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Graco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, AMETEK Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Graco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AMETEK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Graco Inc. and AMETEK Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMETEK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively AMETEK Inc. has an average target price of $91.67, with potential upside of 6.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Graco Inc. and AMETEK Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 88.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Graco Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of AMETEK Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graco Inc. -6.09% -6.57% -5.95% 11.43% 5.93% 14.89% AMETEK Inc. -0.41% -2.71% 3.76% 23.45% 17.8% 32.36%

For the past year Graco Inc. was less bullish than AMETEK Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors AMETEK Inc. beats Graco Inc.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.