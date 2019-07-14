Graco Inc. (GGG) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Diversified Machinery company, Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Graco Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Graco Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Graco Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graco Inc. 0.00% 44.10% 22.90% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Graco Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Graco Inc. N/A 48 24.59 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Graco Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Graco Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Graco Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graco Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

$46 is the consensus target price of Graco Inc., with a potential downside of -9.89%. The potential upside of the rivals is 67.01%. Graco Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Graco Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graco Inc. -4.4% -7.26% 7.5% 13.33% 7.1% 16.85% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Graco Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Graco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Graco Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Graco Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Graco Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.96 shows that Graco Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Graco Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Graco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Graco Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Graco Inc.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.