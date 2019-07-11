Graco Inc. (GGG) Analysts See $0.53 EPS; Omega Flex (OFLX) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Omega Flex Inc (OFLX) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 27 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 22 sold and trimmed stakes in Omega Flex Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.47 million shares, down from 2.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Omega Flex Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 12.

Analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report $0.53 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 10.42% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. GGG’s profit would be $88.26 million giving it 23.48 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Graco Inc.’s analysts see 12.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 515,140 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Omega Flex, Inc. for 1.21 million shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 76,144 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menta Capital Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 6,516 shares. The New York-based Cim Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 32,336 shares.

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $753.66 million. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings. It has a 37.03 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, SolarTrac, and AutoSnap brand names.

More notable recent Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Flex declares $0.28 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Broadcom, FedEx and Omega Flex – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.68. About 2,747 shares traded. Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) has risen 20.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OFLX News: 19/04/2018 – OMEGA FLEX INC SAYS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, SHR WAS $0.41; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Flex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFLX); 19/04/2018 – Omega Flex, Inc., Announces 1st Qtr. 2018 Earnings; 10/04/2018 Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Omega Flex 1Q EPS 41c

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. The insider Wordell Angela F sold 2,500 shares worth $109,076. On Friday, February 8 White Timothy R sold $210,081 worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 4,800 shares.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. It has a 25.01 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.