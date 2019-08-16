Graco (GGG) Valuation Declined While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Stake; Edgar Lomax Co Holds Stake in At&T Com (T)

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 408.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.98M, up from 263,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 17.54M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 67,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 607,204 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07M, down from 674,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 239,205 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.64M for 21.58 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 225,780 shares to 925,574 shares, valued at $48.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 93,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown And Research Co holds 6,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 634,494 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Mariner Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 64,228 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 1,485 shares. Optimum Advisors has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Amer Gp stated it has 330,670 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 12,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 7,687 are owned by Bb&T. Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 1.93 million shares. 23,400 are held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Somerset Trust holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 13,754 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation accumulated 18,615 shares.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 78,525 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $63.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 331,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,411 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Gp stated it has 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Athena Cap Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fmr Limited invested in 35.73M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Smith Moore And reported 1.02% stake. Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 1.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Illinois-based Monetta Finance Services has invested 0.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 12,499 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc reported 35,921 shares. 9,520 were accumulated by Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc. Ancora Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.46 million are held by Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd. Carnegie Capital Asset owns 214,348 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund has 144,831 shares. Orrstown Financial Services Incorporated invested in 22,110 shares.

