Graco (GGG) to pay $0.16 on Aug 7, 2019; Ares Management Has Decreased Penantpark Invt (PNNT) Holding

Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) is expected to pay $0.16 on Aug 7, 2019. (NYSE:GGG) shareholders before Jul 19, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Graco Inc’s current price of $50.83 translates into 0.31% yield. Graco Inc’s dividend has Jul 22, 2019 as record date. Jun 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 330,369 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today

Ares Management Llc decreased Penantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) stake by 43.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ares Management Llc sold 947,128 shares as Penantpark Invt Corp (PNNT)’s stock declined 7.09%. The Ares Management Llc holds 1.23M shares with $8.50 million value, down from 2.18M last quarter. Penantpark Invt Corp now has $425.07 million valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 147,567 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 7.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. The insider White Timothy R sold 4,800 shares worth $210,081. Wordell Angela F sold $109,076 worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Graco Inc. shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,468 are held by First Republic Management Inc. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri holds 34,572 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.03% or 13,028 shares. Blair William Co Il has 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 23,094 shares. Capital Intl holds 420,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 33,767 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Spectrum Management Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Envestnet Asset Management has 172,387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 97,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 450 shares or 0% of the stock. 334,425 were reported by Underhill Investment Management Ltd Liability Co. 55,452 are held by Westwood Grp. Optimum Inv Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 59,796 shares.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.46 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. It has a 25.54 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.70M for 8.37 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pennant Park Investment had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 16 to “Neutral”.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $203,142 activity. On Wednesday, May 15 PENN ARTHUR H bought $98,747 worth of PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) or 15,000 shares.

