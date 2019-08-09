Graco (GGG) Stock Price Declined While Snyder Capital Management LP Decreased by $4.80 Million Its Position; Msdc Management LP Increases Holding in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD)

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 184,823 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 97,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.49 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 664,861 shares traded or 23.96% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $161,222 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider BATES THOMAS R JR bought $46,610.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 63,927 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern reported 613,124 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 2.04 million shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Company invested in 18,763 shares. Systematic Finance Management Limited Partnership owns 29,810 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 248,700 shares or 0% of the stock. 47,810 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability reported 20,496 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 519,600 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). National Invest Serv Wi owns 194,787 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 33,800 shares stake. Piedmont Investment Inc invested in 16,401 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 12,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.02% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 7,635 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 361,332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jlb And Associates Inc invested in 3.1% or 296,841 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 0.05% or 111,144 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 13,662 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council accumulated 0.02% or 18,970 shares. World Asset Mngmt has 9,475 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 25 shares. Dupont Management has 0.02% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 13,383 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 8.20 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 110,171 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $42.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 55,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).