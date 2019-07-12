Graco (GGG) Shares Rose While Rk Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.09 Million Its Stake; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Position by $19.35 Million

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 42,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,100 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 93,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 157,207 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 365% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 5.97M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Com Brokerage Inc invested in 8,590 shares. Oppenheimer & invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 14.52M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 1.05 million were reported by Lsv Asset. Woodstock Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 112,151 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,160 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 10,427 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gibraltar owns 3.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 62,144 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Da Davidson And reported 0.29% stake. Field Main Bankshares owns 4,976 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,435 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & holds 0.36% or 7,466 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.25M for 23.96 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. $109,076 worth of stock was sold by Wordell Angela F on Tuesday, February 5.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 80,000 shares to 418,300 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 45,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 634,494 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0% or 6,071 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs invested in 0% or 23,810 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co accumulated 0.01% or 100,559 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 143,748 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 303,300 shares. Iberiabank invested in 0.03% or 4,665 shares. Valley Advisers invested in 0.02% or 1,485 shares. Perkins Coie owns 103,761 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 1,745 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.04% or 469,286 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc has 52,780 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 39,177 shares.