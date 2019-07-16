Graco (GGG) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake by $4.66 Million as Share Value Rose; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $5.29 Million as Stock Declined

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 822,450 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, up from 727,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 201,119 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 68.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 143,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,594 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 208,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 4.18 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 17/04/2018 – For GM, VW and Their Chinese Partners, Breaking Up Is Hard to Do; 27/04/2018 – GM CEO’s Pay Slips After Board Sets Tougher Targets (Correct); 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS IT WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1 BLN IN GM CRUISE UPON SOFTBANK DEAL CLOSE; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer amid looming plant closure; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 12/03/2018 – GM president says ‘shared sacrifice’ needed to fix GM Korea; 02/04/2018 – Christian Post: MLB Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Brewers GM David Stearns Addresses Latest Ryan Braun Rumblings; 19/03/2018 – GM’s March 2022 Floating Rate Note Expected With EUR500M Deal Size; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the US market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Apr 30, 2019 – Graco Inc (GGG) President and CEO Patrick J Mchale Sold $9.3 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Graco down 5% post Q4 results miss – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Graco Inc (GGG) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Graco (GGG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 20.8% to $0.16; Approves 18M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Graco Announces Complete Line of SaniForce 2.0 Equipment – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 17,500 shares to 248,600 shares, valued at $27.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 706,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,250 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Wordell Angela F sold $109,076 worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 2,500 shares.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UAW head to GM: we invested in you, now invest in us – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “2018 Sustainability Report Details GM’s Drive for Safer, Better, More Sustainable Personal Mobility – CSRwire.com” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t on Wall Street’s Radar – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Ford and General Motors, but Sell Tesla Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.92 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.