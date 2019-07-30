Graco (GGG) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Cut Stake; Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Lifted Stake by $3.31 Million

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,650 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, up from 18,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $491.35. About 284,446 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 657,001 shares traded or 22.01% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Graff Michael sold $1.09M worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 2,564 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $8.55M was made by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 13,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 38,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,942 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,285 shares. 471 are held by National Asset Inc. Enterprise Corp owns 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 776 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,099 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ca invested 0.31% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Aravt Global Limited Com accumulated 148,000 shares or 10.64% of the stock. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 0.01% stake. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 510 shares. Weiss Multi owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 252,774 shares. Eaton Vance reported 579 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 530 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Llc reported 0.12% stake. Synovus Finance Corporation invested in 41 shares.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,023 shares to 75,981 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 6,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 97,185 shares. Confluence Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.87% or 2.24M shares. 9,871 were accumulated by Fund Management Sa. Town Country Bank Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co has 13,108 shares. 15,492 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 7,386 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 23,400 shares. Atlanta Management L L C holds 3.36M shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 74,510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Utah Retirement reported 31,176 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd Com stated it has 370,555 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 33,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rk Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 51,100 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.02% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 7,146 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $319,157 activity. White Timothy R also sold $210,081 worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares.