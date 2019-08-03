Graco (GGG) Position Increased by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company; Lincoln National (LNC) Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Decreased Holding

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 100,559 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 74,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 481,920 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 22,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1,620 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 23,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 2.03 million shares traded or 44.32% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,824 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Group Inc Lc stated it has 57,361 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,153 shares. Twin Cap reported 170,850 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 79,394 shares. Mesirow Fincl Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 440 shares. Diversified Trust invested in 12,856 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Company reported 5,079 shares stake. Assetmark holds 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 5,713 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moneta Inv Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.96% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 63,578 shares. M&R Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 600 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc has 2.64 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 65,356 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 375 shares.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lincoln Financial Group Again Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lincoln National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bob Reiff Joins Lincoln Financial Group as Senior Vice President of Group Protection Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VOE) by 2,960 shares to 7,505 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Etfs/Usa (DGS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. Shares for $109,076 were sold by Wordell Angela F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 1.12 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Ser has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 183 shares. Natixis invested in 0% or 4,684 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd reported 360,874 shares. Carlson Cap Management accumulated 0.22% or 17,943 shares. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.87% or 2.24 million shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Grp Incorporated has 600 shares. Acadian Asset Llc accumulated 63,484 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 7,711 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 43,119 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust Commerce stated it has 72 shares. Cambridge Rech Inc invested in 11,323 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 1.03M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Principal accumulated 744,300 shares.