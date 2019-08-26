Graco (GGG) Market Value Declined While Albert D Mason Has Cut Position; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Holds Position in Yy (YY)

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 39,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 50,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 122,776 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 234,437 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 64,228 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). North Point Port Managers Oh holds 259,283 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% stake. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 13,662 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Com owns 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 7,309 shares. Moreover, Moody State Bank Division has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,009 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 42,500 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 23,094 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 2,654 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated reported 845 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 7,687 shares. The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.40 million for 20.91 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

