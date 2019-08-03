Graco (GGG) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Trimmed Holding by $324,625; Walmart (WMT) Holding Boosted by Advisor Partners Llc

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 8,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 58,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 49,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tepid U.S. Growth Amid Wet April Damps Enthusiasm; 25/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Posts Double-Digit Profit Growth; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 12/05/2018 – There’s a whole bunch of data in Walmart’s corner that supports the risk it’s taking in buying Flipkart – Here’s five charts that explain:; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 09/05/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J – ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS ENTIRE 11.18% STAKE IN FLIPKART TO US-BASED RETAILER WALMART FOR US$2.2BN; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Two Years and Two Contenents – Behind Walmart’s Flipkart Deal: DealBook Briefing; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Huynh alleges Walmart has been mislabeling products so that third-party vendors were paid lower commissions, among other “violations of the law.”

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 259,283 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84M, down from 265,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 481,920 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,865 shares to 12,459 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,073 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,474 shares to 164,702 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.41M for 21.94 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

