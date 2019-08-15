Graco (GGG) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Boosted Position by $485,940

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 259,283 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84M, down from 265,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 168,674 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.69. About 2.65 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 24/04/2018 – Protesters greet Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in Germany; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox reported 580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waratah Cap Advsr holds 22,395 shares. Summit Financial Strategies invested in 0.29% or 323 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 556,710 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 2.00M shares. Chatham Cap owns 241 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 72,678 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,348 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Moreover, National Pension Serv has 2.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Viking Investors Ltd Partnership holds 311,719 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 1.11M shares or 2.14% of the stock. 6,311 are held by Chem Savings Bank. Ratan Cap Limited Partnership holds 6.59% or 2,600 shares. Bristol John W Inc Ny invested in 74,791 shares or 3.65% of the stock.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,885 shares to 236,708 shares, valued at $40.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 4,684 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Rockland Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 25 shares. Yorktown And stated it has 6,600 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 702,923 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 6,052 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0.1% or 26,620 shares. Pacific Investment Mgmt invested 0.15% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Merian Global (Uk) Ltd invested in 210,389 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp reported 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability owns 99 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 21,420 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 0.03% or 2.23 million shares.

