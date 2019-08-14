Graco (GGG) Holder Marco Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Agilent Technologies (A) Holder Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Declined

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 61.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 14,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 331,281 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 6,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 433,913 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.88B, down from 440,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.64. About 2.82 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Covington Mgmt has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 381 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.60 million shares. Polar Llp invested 0.46% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Twin Capital Management reported 134,670 shares. Findlay Park Partners Llp owns 2.96 million shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 1.9% or 233,015 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 1,193 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.36% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 39,914 shares. First Advsrs Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 177,745 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) holds 0.1% or 71,660 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 239 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB) by 1,072 shares to 201,451 shares, valued at $14.85 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 2,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.40 million for 21.89 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.