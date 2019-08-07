Graco (GGG) Holder Albert D Mason Lowered Holding; Edgewood Management Has Lifted Its Illumina (ILMN) Position

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 18,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28B, up from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $289.06. About 358,046 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 39,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 50,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 144,001 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust holds 9,631 shares. Synovus Finance reported 34,995 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv invested in 0.15% or 16,610 shares. Westwood Gru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Shell Asset Management reported 19,040 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 123,041 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 97,185 shares. Cibc Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 58,900 shares. Vestor Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 0.19% or 34,572 shares. Somerset holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 13,754 shares. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Lc reported 4,356 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 450 shares.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.42M for 21.46 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.28 million shares to 11.65M shares, valued at $844.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.52M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Financial Group reported 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Kepos Capital Lp has invested 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Northern Tru holds 1.66M shares. Sit has 10,105 shares. 5,364 were reported by Rampart Mgmt Lc. Regions Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 171,800 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Bb&T owns 3,421 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.17% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 109,057 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Com. M Securities Inc reported 1,186 shares stake. The New York-based Arrowgrass (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.49% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Amer Rech & Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Palladium Limited Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 860 shares.