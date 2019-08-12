Graco (GGG) Holder Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Its Position by $550,809 as Share Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Geller Family Office Services Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.17 Million as Shares Declined

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 39,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 50,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 230,374 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.41M for 21.92 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.