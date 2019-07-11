Graco Com (GGG) Position Held by Jackson Square Partners Llc; Northwest Investment Counselors Has Raised Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $472,689

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $204.2. About 8.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Graco Inc Com (GGG) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 136,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.50M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 77,565 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. David R Rahn & Assocs Incorporated owns 16,482 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Regis Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,920 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,003 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Northeast Fin Consultants holds 1.27% or 60,057 shares in its portfolio. 63,060 are owned by Cap Sarl. Captrust Fin Advsr invested in 2.14% or 277,050 shares. Alesco Advsrs Lc has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 55,667 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Capital Mgmt Corporation Va has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Jersey-based Fincl Architects has invested 4.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iron Fincl Lc reported 22,142 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 800 shares. Moreover, Fund Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Botty Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 621 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 3.47M were accumulated by Fil.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Gloomy Earnings? Communications Services Sector Could Top All S&P Components In Q2 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: AVGO,AAPL,HRS,LMT,CREE,SYMC – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple Has Eye On Gold Statues With Movie Developments – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. Wordell Angela F sold $109,076 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Graco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Graco Inc (GGG) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Graco Launches New GrindLazer Depth Control System – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.