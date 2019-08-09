Grace & White Has Increased Its Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) by $777,870 as Market Valuation Declined; West Oak Capital Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $593,370 as Share Value Declined

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 254,530 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 225,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.84M market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 1.53M shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 23/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Signet Industries Ltd. – Board Meeting-Outcome Of Board Meeting; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ANTICIPATES TO CLOSE MORE THAN 200 STORES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewlers 4Q Adj EPS $4.28; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – “FISCAL 2018 WAS A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR SIGNET”; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ESTIMATED PAR VALUE OF RECEIVABLES AT CLOSING OF SALE IS $585 MLN TO $635 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Abrams Bison Investments LLC Exits Position in Signet; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Signet Overseas for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET PRELIM EST. FOR PRETAX COST CUT CHARGES $125M-$135M; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS ADDS TWO DIRECTORS TO BOARD

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 7.05 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 0.2% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 31,192 shares. Mairs & Pwr Inc invested in 1.25M shares or 0.86% of the stock. 84,924 were accumulated by Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Co. Hgk Asset Management reported 9,863 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc invested in 7,481 shares. 30.31 million are owned by Invsts. Valley National Advisers owns 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,183 shares. Texas-based Bbva Compass State Bank has invested 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 1.04M shares. Security Tru Company has 0.32% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,540 shares. Advsrs Llc reported 2,577 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.18% or 63,900 shares in its portfolio. National Asset Inc holds 21,120 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 8,595 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

