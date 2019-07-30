Grace & White Has Decreased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $333,600 as Share Value Rose; West Oak Capital Lowered Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $593,370 as Stock Price Rose

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $132.09. About 4.55M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 6.91 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Formally Abandons Bid for Qualcomm on Trump Opposition; 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

