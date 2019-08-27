Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $23.25 Million as Stock Value Declined; Tiger Management Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Increased as Stock Value Rose

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 195,141 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48 million, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 1.30 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 11/04/2018 – U.K. Rail Operator FirstGroup Rejects Bid Approach From Apollo; 26/03/2018 – APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD ATL.AX – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN FY19, FIRST FULL FINANCIAL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – Tronc is fielding offers from private equity firm Apollo, media peer Gannett and now capital-rich SoftBank, Axios reported, citing an anonymous source; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO’S JIM ZELTER SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 2.50 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 2.28 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 29/05/2018 – HNA’S NH HOTEL STAKE IS SAID TO DRAW ELLIOTT, APOLLO INTEREST; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.75M for 13.58 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 12,324 shares. 3,642 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advisors. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 14,521 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Dana Advisors stated it has 0.08% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Palestra Capital Management Ltd Com reported 3.06% stake. Huntington National Bank owns 336 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 38,687 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 9,659 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 400 are owned by Estabrook Cap. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 48,400 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 0.1% stake. Northern reported 0.01% stake. 4,115 are held by Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.48 million activity. $6.24M worth of stock was bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP on Thursday, August 15. Dockman William C. also bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Friday, August 2.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $84.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 422,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares to 203,040 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,547 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1.01M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 170,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Putnam Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 450,384 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 4,213 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 33,686 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Management Ltd reported 689,502 shares stake. Raymond James Inc has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Covey Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.91% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 50,336 shares. Timessquare Lc holds 0.91% or 4.17M shares in its portfolio. Iconiq Capital Limited holds 102,266 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 92,303 shares. Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Llp holds 87,418 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 64,483 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability Com owns 6,020 shares.