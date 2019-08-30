Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $2.50 Million as Stock Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lowered Position

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 17,124 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 22,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 31,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 885,104 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,737 shares to 4,937 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 76,221 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Company reported 14,499 shares. Gw Henssler Associate Ltd holds 168,561 shares. Excalibur accumulated 32,581 shares or 3.2% of the stock. 94,800 are held by Andra Ap. Moneta Gru Inv Limited holds 0.21% or 19,606 shares. Notis stated it has 3.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 16,126 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management stated it has 156,895 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,826 shares. Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 2,182 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability reported 46,541 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn has 3.93% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hamlin Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 3.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Davis R M holds 0.39% or 99,820 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. 40 North Latitude Fund LP had bought 106,608 shares worth $6.89M on Tuesday, August 20. Shares for $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Us Bancorp De reported 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 18,989 shares. State Street Corp holds 934,646 shares. Hartford Financial has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Pitcairn Com owns 2,998 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Research reported 18,455 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). American Intll Group stated it has 1,453 shares. Putnam Invs Llc holds 668,728 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 3.05 million shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 11 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co LP has 315,923 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 156,980 shares to 588,526 shares, valued at $112.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 72,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).