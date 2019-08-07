Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Paradice Investment Management Holds Holding in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX)

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.6. About 69,272 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 30,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.20 million, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 19,109 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Meyer Handelman reported 6,000 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 597 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 101,056 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 649,212 are held by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 94,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 5,129 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 219,677 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 36,139 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 20,402 shares. 2,561 are held by Us Bancshares De. Federated Invsts Pa reported 56,768 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 105,051 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $344,370 activity. $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.72M for 13.76 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 755,064 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $161.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

