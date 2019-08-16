Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $23.25 Million as Stock Price Declined; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Stake In First Bancshares (FBMS) Was Has Boosted

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) by 80.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 43,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 96,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 53,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.13. About 5,171 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 122,915 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director

More notable recent The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FPB Financial Corp. – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The First Bancshares (FBMS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FMB Banking Corporation – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 12,085 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Liability Company holds 52,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Castine Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.7% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 282,445 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 18,963 shares stake. 31,131 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd. Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 96,536 shares. 18,500 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation. Monarch Prtnrs Asset stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 8,552 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Endeavour Capital Advsr Inc reported 0.39% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 145,456 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated reported 1,032 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 11,035 shares. Mendon has invested 1.94% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,370 activity. La Force Andrew Hudson III bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Incorporated has 102,063 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership owns 4,115 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 39,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiemann Limited Liability Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 36,156 shares. Art Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 48,834 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 7,599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Campbell Com Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 3,727 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.04% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 81,394 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 12,324 shares. James Investment Research Inc accumulated 8,715 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace to Nominate Two Additional Directors NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Announces High Olefins Yield FCC Collaboration with TechnipFMC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on April 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.