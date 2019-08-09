Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Trimmed Position; Nrg Energy (NRG) Market Valuation Declined While Brahman Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $75.04 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 355,744 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 3.22M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 64 shares. The California-based Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 3.67M shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 23,424 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 5.28M shares stake. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 5.09M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Com has 0.09% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 2.02M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 797,464 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 1.04 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Northern Trust has 3.28M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dupont Corporation holds 6,084 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 781,486 shares. Laffer Investments holds 0% or 78,856 shares in its portfolio.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K NRG ENERGY, INC. For: Aug 07 – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of NRG Energy’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) CEO Mauricio Gutierrez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 39,000 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 48,400 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int Gp stated it has 1,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 8,099 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc accumulated 5,963 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 3,940 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech Inc stated it has 141,401 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0.07% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 11,098 shares. 16,000 are owned by Seatown Pte. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.11% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 4,066 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 94 were reported by Trust Company Of Vermont. 1,310 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 101,465 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $84.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on April 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace to Nominate Two Additional Directors NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73M for 13.73 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.