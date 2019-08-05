Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position Maintained by Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Has Upped Its Stake by $4.91 Million as Market Value Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 544,361 shares traded or 18.22% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 245,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 15.04M shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 24,837 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru invested in 2,235 shares. 1.17M are owned by Quaker Investments Ltd Liability Company. Paloma Prtn Management reported 25,790 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Guardian Life Co Of America accumulated 0.01% or 5,614 shares. Harvest Fund Limited Liability Co stated it has 4.46% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mackenzie Finance reported 0.41% stake. Rockshelter Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.11% or 303,748 shares in its portfolio. Jrm Inv Counsel Ltd Company owns 221,076 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5.98M shares. Moreover, Eqis Capital Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 1.20 million shares stake. Nomura Asset owns 345,551 shares. Roosevelt Invest accumulated 26,108 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Kinder Morgan – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $276,160 activity.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 112,328 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $115.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 329,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.