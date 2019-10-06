Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holder Highline Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) Share Value Rose While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Increased by $628,800 Its Holding

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 37,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 974,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.14M, up from 936,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 312,546 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 123.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $529.18. About 392,949 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 3,493 shares. L And S has 0.09% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 9,245 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 728,656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.25% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4,164 shares. Farmers & Merchants stated it has 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Stifel Fin reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 3,665 shares. 424,711 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 138 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 3,763 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Diamond Hill Management has 83,489 shares. Temasek (Private) Limited holds 1.19% or 2.19M shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 336 shares.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hudson La Force Elected President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Acquires the Business of Rive Technology, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Datong Coal Mine Group Co., Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C.. La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160 worth of stock.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 79,000 shares to 567,100 shares, valued at $64.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 32,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical: Margin Contraction May Prove To Be A Big Problem – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical EPS beats by $0.38, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Common Stock (ISRG) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks & ETF to Invest in Healthcare Robotics and Innovation – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intuitive Surgical a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.