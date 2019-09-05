Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Upped Its Holding; Harvest Capital Strategies Lowered General Mls (GIS) Stake by $510,000 as Market Value Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 228,577 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 1.20 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. La Force Andrew Hudson III had bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by Dockman William C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 56,768 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 17,763 shares. Private Na reported 0.18% stake. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership stated it has 315,923 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Inc reported 102,063 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 3,642 shares stake. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 11,367 shares in its portfolio. 21,234 were reported by Dana Investment Advsr. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co holds 393,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). First Manhattan Communication reported 80,772 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 480,573 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has 0.03% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 19,364 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 4,270 shares.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 273,874 shares to 216,844 shares, valued at $65.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 72,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Switch Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Mgmt holds 0.42% or 7,000 shares. 33,912 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability. Zeke Capital Ltd reported 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 5,386 were reported by Assetmark. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 250,401 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 154,682 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.27% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Manchester Cap Management Lc owns 623 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Park Circle Com holds 38,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% or 1.97M shares in its portfolio. First Comml Bank accumulated 11,291 shares. National Bank Of Stockton invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Symons Capital Mgmt Inc reported 57,896 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Communication has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.65 million for 17.65 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.