Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Valuation Declined While Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $57.25 Million; Cubist Systematic Strategies Maintains Stake in Public Storage (PSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 672.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 12,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,803 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 1,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $259.5. About 754,775 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 936,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.08M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 616,277 shares traded or 24.94% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares to 436,000 shares, valued at $51.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 53,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Revises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W R Grace & Co (New) (GRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 44,228 shares in its portfolio. Asset One has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 36,139 shares. Cap Fund Sa reported 7,280 shares. Palestra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.20 million shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.05% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 20,402 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company holds 310,719 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 10,306 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% or 3,642 shares. American Century Cos reported 0% stake. Williams Jones And Associate Lc holds 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 3,940 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ct invested in 2.3% or 2.31M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,900 shares. Paloma Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 12,869 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 83,677 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.58 million activity. $6.24M worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares were bought by Dockman William C..

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.75 million for 13.47 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.