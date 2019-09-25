Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position Maintained by Highline Capital Management Llc; Caymus Capital Partners LP Decreased Holding in Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) as Shares Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, down from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $825.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval at Special Meeting; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel; 06/04/2018 – Northern Oil Prices 58.7M Shrs at $1.50/Shr; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘SD’ FROM ‘CC’; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides First Quarter Update and Increases 2018 Production Guidance

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 37,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 974,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.14M, up from 936,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.88. About 142,321 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES

Analysts await Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOG’s profit will be $47.83 million for 4.31 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition With Cash and Stock – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Hot Stocks Under $4 – Investorplace.com” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Closing of VEN Bakken Acquisition, Acquired Assets Outperforming Prior Expectations – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace to Present at Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 219,610 shares to 390,453 shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 79,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,100 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset invested in 3,150 shares or 0% of the stock. L & S Advsr accumulated 9,245 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 8,090 are owned by Bokf Na. Massmutual Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,447 shares. 7,302 are held by Pinnacle Limited. Cibc Mkts holds 0% or 3,201 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Fin Corporation stated it has 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates holds 6,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Com stated it has 21,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tiedemann invested in 27,251 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has 42,680 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,477 shares. Atika Cap Llc holds 118,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.40M shares.