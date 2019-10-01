Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $304,000; Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Lowered Position

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98M, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 342,837 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 99.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 58,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 58,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 331,546 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.43 million for 42.78 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.25% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,838 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 79,742 shares. Legacy Prns Inc reported 19,869 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Carroll Assoc invested in 0% or 142 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr holds 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 11,643 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc owns 20,221 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 677,325 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department stated it has 10 shares. 402 were accumulated by Synovus Financial Corp. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,493 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has 578,498 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invs accumulated 0.04% or 106,273 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc reported 0.02% stake.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 22,200 shares to 164,112 shares, valued at $15.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 14,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BlueRush Announces Sale of Software Assets to Broadridge for C$2.3 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broadridge Financial buys Financial Database Services – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Samir Pandiri Elected to the Board of the International Securities Services Association – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd reported 16 shares stake. Huntington Bankshares reported 336 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Kbc Nv owns 1,334 shares. Gates Mgmt holds 1.14 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 463,580 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% or 6.05M shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Riverhead Lc reported 4,522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 105,242 were reported by First Trust L P. First Republic Mngmt holds 57,674 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo owns 23,835 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.06% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 102,852 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.01% or 48,400 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. 106,608 shares were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP, worth $6.89M. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 8,400 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).