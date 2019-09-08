Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holding Has Upped by Echo Street Capital Management Llc; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Blue Chip Partners Has Cut Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 55,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.25M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 306,076 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 89,092 shares to 363,050 shares, valued at $47.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 33,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,169 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 420,579 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 3,207 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 10,306 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Huntington Comml Bank invested in 0% or 336 shares. Brant Point Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.25% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 2,561 shares. Cap Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.79% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 197,716 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 9,381 shares. Ent Services has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 39,659 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. $6.89 million worth of stock was bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP on Tuesday, August 20. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Revises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Acquires the Business of Rive Technology, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Advsrs invested in 52,206 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 305 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd owns 9,634 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 39,453 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 145,691 shares. Natl Pension Service has 0.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,278 are owned by Advisors Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Marco Invest Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.18% or 2,566 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Front Barnett Associate Ltd Llc reported 5,180 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 249,153 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,970 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 6,770 were reported by Dearborn Limited Liability. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel stated it has 16,679 shares.