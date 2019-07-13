Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Market Value Declined While Gates Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Declined While Buckhead Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 433,959 shares traded or 13.59% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, up from 32,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares to 25,815 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,655 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 755,064 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $161.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 245,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GRA’s profit will be $76.28 million for 17.00 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

