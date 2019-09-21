Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $11.36 Million; As Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Broadview Advisors Boosted Position

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 149,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.55M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 1.47M shares traded or 163.29% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 196.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 113,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 170,925 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, up from 57,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 1.18M shares traded or 151.01% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 34,325 shares to 132,925 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 102,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,447 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold VCRA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.78% more from 34.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 170,963 shares. Perceptive Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 194,400 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Broadview Advsrs Limited Com reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Great West Life Assurance Can has 4,163 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership owns 8,800 shares. Ruggie Cap Group owns 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 49 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1.08 million shares. Sectoral Asset Management has 1.46% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 5.47M shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 23,068 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 213,480 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21,823 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp accumulated 345,800 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. $6.89 million worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40 million for 18.38 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

