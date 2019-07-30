Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Market Value Declined While Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Raised Holding by $2.50 Million; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Valuation Rose, Holder Brahman Capital Decreased Its Stake

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 672,109 shares traded or 58.43% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 1.09M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48 million for 22.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 112,328 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $115.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 329,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Pdvwireless Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). First Republic Inv reported 49,943 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Preferred Ltd has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 979 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa owns 22,012 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Palestra Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Bokf Na reported 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Gotham Asset Management Llc reported 3,207 shares. Advisory Rech has 18,455 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 20,402 shares. Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Metropolitan Life Commerce New York holds 0.01% or 6,071 shares. Covington Cap Management, California-based fund reported 5,250 shares. 96,209 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 36,156 shares.